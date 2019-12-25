Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) shares shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45, 4,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Granite Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXOCF)

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

