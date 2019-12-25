Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.89

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $7.56. Graincorp shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 4,586,558 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.00.

Graincorp Company Profile (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

