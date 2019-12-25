Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & PDL Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PDLB) Critical Review

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PDL Community Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $49.09 million 5.26 $2.68 million N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 4.44 $1.19 million N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 5.60% 1.78% 0.28% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

