Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1944 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. 2,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,456. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.