Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2173 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. 155,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,058. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

