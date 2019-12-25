GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $400.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 94.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $309,930.00 and approximately $400.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00182694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.01198473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile