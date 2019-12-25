Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.