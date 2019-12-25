GLOTECH/ETF (ASX:TECH) Announces $0.20 Interim Dividend

GLOTECH/ETF (ASX:TECH) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ASX TECH traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting A$82.40 ($58.44). 338 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$76.24.

