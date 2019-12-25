Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock remained flat at $$59.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 in the last ninety days. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Globus Medical by 125.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 620.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.