GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Volume Tops $8,396.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $289,966.00 and approximately $8,396.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,309.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01761974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.02595855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00555192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00631475 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013777 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 19,677,491 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

