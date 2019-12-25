Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLT)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, 2,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,252% from the average session volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

