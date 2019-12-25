Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $22.12, 139,699 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 671,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,426,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

