Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Trading 10% Higher

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) shares traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44, 121,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 545,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

