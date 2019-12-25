Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.29 million and $3,268.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005943 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,768,122 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide

According to CryptoCompare, "Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty "

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

