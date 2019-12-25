GINcoin (GIN) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $55,510.00 and $1,058.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,237.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.01741253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.02567551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00556565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00639156 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,890,927 coins and its circulating supply is 7,890,917 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

