Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock remained flat at $$10.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 195,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,527. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $449.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 260,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.