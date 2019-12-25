GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.47

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 6401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

