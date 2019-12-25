GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Cap of $69,377.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $33.94 and $10.39. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $69,377.00 and $20.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $33.94, $5.60 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.