Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.05

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 749616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gardner Denver by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 113.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,700 shares during the last quarter.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

