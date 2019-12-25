G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.