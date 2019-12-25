FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.02

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.81. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 527,316 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $713.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.89.

FlexiGroup Company Profile (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

