FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.82. FirstService has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,437,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 838.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstService by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in FirstService by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

