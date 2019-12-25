First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 333,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

