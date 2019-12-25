First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.96

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $20.98. First National shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 203 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First National during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First National by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

