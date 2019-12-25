First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 3.7%

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 32,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 586,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $48.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 34.63 and a quick ratio of 32.44.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.