Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.16

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.16 and traded as high as $25.35. Finning International shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 75,500 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.16.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Insiders sold 4,097 shares of company stock worth $100,668 over the last ninety days.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

