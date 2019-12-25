Financial Survey: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) vs. TOR Minerals International (NYSE:TORM)

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

TOR Minerals International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venator Materials has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TOR Minerals International and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 N/A Venator Materials 0 5 3 0 2.38

Venator Materials has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Venator Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Profitability

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOR Minerals International -5.97% -8.43% -6.54% Venator Materials -3.26% 6.36% 2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Venator Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOR Minerals International $39.43 million 0.14 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Venator Materials $2.27 billion 0.19 -$163.00 million $2.20 1.85

TOR Minerals International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials.

Summary

Venator Materials beats TOR Minerals International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. is a manufacturer and seller of mineral products for use as pigments and extenders, primarily in the manufacture of paints, industrial coatings plastics, and solid surface applications. The Company’s specialty mineral products, which include flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers, engineered fillers, and titanium dioxide (TiO2)-color hybrid pigments, are designed for use in plastics, coatings, paints and catalysts applications, as well as a range of other industrial applications. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the business of pigment manufacturing and related products in three geographic segments, namely, United States, European and Asian. Its manufacturing plant in the United States is located in Corpus Christi, Texas. HITOX, BARTEX, HALTEX, OPTILOAD and TIOPREM are the products produced at the manufacturing plant. Premium Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) and Boehmite (AMH) products are produced at the Company’s European operation.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

