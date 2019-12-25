F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.72 Million

Analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to post sales of $307.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.60 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $300.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 535,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,617,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,880,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 549,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 529,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

