Expanse Market Capitalization Reaches $527,609.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $527,609.00 and $2,755.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 21,841,088 coins and its circulating supply is 17,800,751 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

