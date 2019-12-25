Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will announce $8.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the highest is $9.24 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $34.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.19 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $35.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

EXC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 1,960,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764,232. Exelon has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

