EVR (LON:EVRH) Shares Down 1%

EVR Holdings PLC (LON:EVRH)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07), 768,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,570,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68.

EVR Company Profile (LON:EVRH)

EVR Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and curation of virtual reality content for distribution and consumption through its own platform in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

