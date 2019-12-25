EVOS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $36.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a market capitalization of $8,463.00 and $36.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

