EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.00

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

