EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $308,538.00 and $400,876.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007690 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00329324 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013776 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003768 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010063 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

