Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

EURN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 710,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 104.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 221,416 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 8.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 1,015.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 496,046 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.