Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.
