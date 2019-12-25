Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

