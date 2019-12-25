Ether-1 Market Cap Hits $187,638.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $187,638.00 and approximately $16,991.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00328221 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013775 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003405 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015133 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 39,946,274 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

