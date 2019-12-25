Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce earnings per share of $3.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.32 to $13.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.86 to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,673,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,488,000 after buying an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,964,000 after buying an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,775,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,515. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.35. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $334.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.