Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 177,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

