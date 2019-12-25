Elitium Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00011493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market cap of $8.09 million and $55,372.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00181364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01191417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119080 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

