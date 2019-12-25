Elite (1337) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Elite has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Elite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Elite has a market cap of $471,359.00 and $2.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004794 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000831 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00052707 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elite Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,350,531,338 coins and its circulating supply is 26,548,178,223 coins. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

