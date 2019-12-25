El Nino Ventures (CVE:ELN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of El Nino Ventures Inc. (CVE:ELN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. El Nino Ventures shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 7,400 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

El Nino Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick; and a 100% interest in three gold projects located in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

