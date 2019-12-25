Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Trading Up 9%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) was up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.07, approximately 23,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 175,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 49,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

