Eden (EDN) Price Up 85.7% Over Last Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 85.7% against the US dollar. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1.11 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

