Eden (EDN) Price Up 77.1% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $1.19 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 77.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00181379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.01197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119422 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.