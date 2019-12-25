EATON VANCE SHO/COM Announces — Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:EVG)

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0047 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

NYSE EVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 27,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.