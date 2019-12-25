EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Trading Up 0.9%

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, approximately 6,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.
