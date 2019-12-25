EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Trading Up 0.9%

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, approximately 6,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 86,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

