EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.39

EACO Corp (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as high as $23.76. EACO shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of EACO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.06 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 4.25%.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

