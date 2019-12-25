Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

DX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 28.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 90,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

