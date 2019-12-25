Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0440 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Dynamic has a market cap of $653,790.00 and $48.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,309.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.01761974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.02595855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00555192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00631475 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,860,167 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.